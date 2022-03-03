$658.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report $658.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.40 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 17,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

