7,677 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE SUM opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

