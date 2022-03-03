$9.72 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.55 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $42.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $43.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.12 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $57.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 145,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.30.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

