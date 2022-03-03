$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 656,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,067. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

