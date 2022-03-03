$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $490,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.
NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.12.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.
