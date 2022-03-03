$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $490,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.