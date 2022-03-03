99,000 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 13.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 74,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

