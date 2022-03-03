99,500 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.25% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.
In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.