A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.63% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $849.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.