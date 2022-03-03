AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. AAON has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock valued at $614,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

