AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.15

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 142304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKFRY. Danske downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

