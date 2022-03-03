AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 294,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

