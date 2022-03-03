AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

