Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.