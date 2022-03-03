Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

