ACoconut Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 3% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $321,509.08 and $36,985.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

