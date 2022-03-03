Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.52. 101,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 76,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter.

