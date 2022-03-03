AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.30

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.30 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.43). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.43), with a volume of 3,738 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The company has a market capitalization of £45.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02.
About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)
Recommended Stories
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.