Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73.

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $337,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and have sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

