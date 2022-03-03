AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,199,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter.

