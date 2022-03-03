AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%.
