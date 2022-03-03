Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. Laurentian lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.79.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$15.80. 465,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$961.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.