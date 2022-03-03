AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Lowered to C- at TheStreet

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after acquiring an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.