Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 147.6% in February

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
HPMCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 36,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,403. Africa Energy has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
