ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($51.35) to €44.50 ($50.00) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

