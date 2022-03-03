Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 8.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agenus traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. 76,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,830,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $788.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

