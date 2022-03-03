Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.04.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.