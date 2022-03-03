Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $6.95 million and $227,503.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,425.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.56 or 0.06648184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00258347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00728370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00414209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00286795 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

