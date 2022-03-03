Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 96,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 202,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

