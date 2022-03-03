Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.
AKBA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
