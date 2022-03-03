AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Increased to C$2.40 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
