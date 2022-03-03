Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up to $29.15

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $31.29. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 51,665 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

