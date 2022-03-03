Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 3,405 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in uniQure by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in uniQure by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.