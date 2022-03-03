Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 3,405 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00.
NASDAQ:QURE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
