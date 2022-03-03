Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 19,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,256. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $298.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allakos by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allakos by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

