Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.53

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.53 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 16311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

