Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.12

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.12 and traded as high as C$44.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$44.61, with a volume of 246,643 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.56.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.