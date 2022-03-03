Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
AAU stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
