Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.50.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

