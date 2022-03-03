Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 519,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,860 shares of company stock worth $337,376. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alphatec by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphatec by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 222,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alphatec by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphatec by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.