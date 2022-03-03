Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA cut Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alps Alpine stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.20. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

