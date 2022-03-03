ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 857.1% in February

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CPBLF stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $9.59.
About ALS (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALS (CPBLF)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.