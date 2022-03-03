AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATGFF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

