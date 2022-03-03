ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $763.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.