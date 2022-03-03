Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after acquiring an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,343,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $29.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,011.81. The stock had a trading volume of 130,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,134.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,315.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

