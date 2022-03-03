Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $180.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.38% from the company’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Ambarella stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

