Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Down 67.9% in February

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
