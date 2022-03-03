Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.73 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,265 shares during the period.

About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.