Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.73 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97.
About Ambrx Biopharma (Get Rating)
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.