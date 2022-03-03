AMEPAY (AME) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $84,258.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars.

