Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Shawn E. Schukar Sells 1,562 Shares

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AEE stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

