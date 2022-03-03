American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

AEO stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 689,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

