American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

