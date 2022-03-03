American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading Up 4.9%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

