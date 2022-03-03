American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

NYSE EQR opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

